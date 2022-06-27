Steelform Whanganui have been lauded for using only 28 players, the least of any of the 12 participating unions, in winning the Heartland Lochore Cup national rugby championship title last season.

The 2022 New Zealand Rugby Almanack, in reviewing the 2021 season, claims that by winning six of eight qualifying fixtures the Butcher Boys would normally have qualified third and played in the semifinals in the top tier Meads Cup.

Note — This would have matched Whanganui away against Thames Valley, a team they beat 35-27 in Te Aroha during the final round of qualifying play.

But Whanganui contested and won the Lochore Cup because semifinals were eliminated last season.

The Almanack said Whanganui fielded "a very settled team, largely free of injuries" with just seven new members and minus only two front-line 2020 players — winger Vereniki Tikoisolomone and utility back Tyler Rogers-Holden.

"The squad included the re-appearance of Te Rangatira Waitokia (from America) after his "sensational debut in 2016" with Dane Whale, Jamie Hughes and Viki Tofa all reaching their 50th games for the union.

"The lineout was always reliable but the scrum was sometimes pressured. Jamie Hughes, Campbell Hart, Josh Lane, Peter Travis and Hadlee Hay-Horton and Viki Tofa virtually picked themselves every week with Roman Tutauha and Dylan Gallien sharing the hooking duties.

"The only real change made to the forward pack during the season was Mathew Taula Fili arriving just before the deadline ended, taking the number eight starting role after the loss to South Canterbury. Gabriel Hakaraia and Semi Vodesese made strong contributions from the bench.

"Lindsay Horrocks remains one of the best halfbacks in the competition. First five-eighth Dane Whale teamed well with him and showed his class and experience.

"Second five-eighths Ethan Robinson showed a maturity in his best season to date. He claimed the position in the third match and kept it, exhibiting a good all-round game and took over the goal kicking from the more experienced Craig Clare and Dane Whale.

"Centre Kameli Kuruyabaki and wing Alekesio Vakarorogo were always threats, scoring six and five tries respectively.

"Utility Craig Clare was still good value, appearing in every game, while a broken jaw restricted Te Rangatira Waitokia's effectiveness to half a season.

"After the Lochore Cup final coach Jason Caskey announced his retirement and captain Campbell Hart may have played his last game due to shifting out of the province in his job.

"The Bruce Steel Memorial Cup was successfully defended against Wairarapa Bush and Horowhenua Kapiti."

Note — The well-compiled 448-page preview Almanack was provided by authors Clive Akers, Adrian Hill and Campbell Burnes.

Shields at stake

With the two grade challenge shields at stake and venues for the senior grade semi-finals to be decided there is ample interest in the final qualifying rounds in the 2022 Tasman Tanning Whanganui club championships on Saturday.

Byford's Readimix Taihape premiers will start red hot favourites to clinch the Grand Hotel Challenge Shield for the season with the scalp of Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau at the Devon Road Country Club.

It was 41-18 to the hosts at Memorial Park in the first round and it is hard to see the Kaiwhaka's turning that result around, even on a home field.

Taihape certainly won't be taking the game for granted, especially after last year's nightmare result when Ethan Robinson snared 16 points to give the maroon and golds a completely unexpected 16-5 semifinal upset win before a stunned crowd at Memorial Park.

Taihape had won 32-8 on the same field and 24-3 in Whanganui in the two qualifying rounds but failed to fire in the cutthroat semi encounter.

Kaierau played like men possessed that day, just as they did in upsetting defending champions Waverley Harvest Border 27-24 last month.

It may have been a 23-point winning margin in the first round but Taihape coach Tom Wells will be hammering home the disappointment of 2021 and the fact the Challenge Shield is at stake before kick-off on Saturday.

There will also be strong words in the Kaierau dressing room because Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist could deprive Kaierau of a berth in the play-offs if the greens beat Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri at Spriggens Park.

Marist, just two points behind Kaierau on the points table, has beaten Ngamat in the past three encounters — 23-17 away on May 21 and 32-17 (home) and 31-15 (away) last season.

The two clubs have met 10 times since Ngamat joined the premier ranks six years ago with Marist losing only twice — 30-28 in 2017 and 21-16 in 2020 — but never in the city.

Ngamat are assured of a first ever premier semifinal start regardless of Saturday's result, but Marist could qualify fourth at the expense of Kaierau.

After dethroning Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau of the Stihl Shop Wanganui Senior Challenge Shield 48-45 last weekend McCarthy Transport Ruapehu faces a tough home defence of the trophy against Ratana on Saturday.

The teams are placed second and third behind Ali Arc Logistics — TD Brick & Blocks Marist Celtic on the points table with all three sides seeking home semi-final matches.

It will be the first time Ruapehu and Ratana have met this season after Ratana defaulted the opening day encounter.

Top of the table Celtic (17pts) will be after a revenge win over Kaierau (10 pts) after losing 40-10 during the Town Group qualifying series. They meet on the Racecourse.

JJ Walters Marton will deprive Kaierau of a senior semi spot if the side beats winless Black Bull Liquor Pirates and Celtic wins.

Latest points — Celtic 17, Ruapehu 13, Ratana 12, Kaierau 10, Marton 7, Pirates 2.

Kelso Hunterville (16) and Bennett's Taihape (14) are assured of home senior consolation semi-finals.

On Saturday Taihape meets Marist Buffalos (0) on the Racecourse, Counties (7) host Utiku

OB (5) and Hunterville has the bye.

Taihape dominant

As the only unbeaten team in the union this winter it comes as no surprise that Taihape dominates premier grade statistics going into the final Saturday of qualifying fixtures.

With a real feast of 13 Steelform Whanganui representative trialists, Taihape has averaged a winning score of 48-15 from seven outings.

The team has scored 50 tries in a total of 330 points including three plus-50 victories highlighted by a record 77-7 home romp over defending champions Border and a first-ever victory (51-15) at Dallison Park.

The other half century victory was 59-16 on Memorial Park against Ngamatapouri, a side that had been a little unlucky to lose 19-25 in a close first-rounder up the Waitotara Valley.

The return encounter, however, saw Taihape out-score the "bee-keepers" nine tries to one with Border conceding 12 and eight tries in two humiliating losses for the Waverley club.

Eighteen Taihape players, headed by nine tries from prop Gabriel Hakaraia and seven from utility back Tyler Rogers-Holden, have featured in the try-scoring.

Goal kicker Dane Whale tops the individual scoring with 93 points, 24 ahead of Border's Craig Clare.

Latest premier grade statistics

Team standings — Taihape Seven wins 34 pts 6 bonus pts (For 330, Against 108, average score 48-15). Border 4 wins, 4 losses, 6 bp 22 pts (188-227 — 24-29). Ngamatapouri 3 wins, 4 losses, 4 bp 16 pts 174-200 — 25-30). Kaierau 2 wins, 5 losses, 3 bp 11 pts 172-259 — 25-37. Marist 2 wins. 5 losses, 1 bp 9 pts (140-210 — 20-30).

Team tries — For: Taihape 50, Ngamatapourin 26, Border 25, Kaierau 24, Marist 19, Conceded: Taihae 15, Ngamat 27, Marist 31, Border 34 , Kaierau 37. Try scorers: Taihape 18, Kaierau 16, Marist 14, Border 13, Ngamat 11.

Individual points — Dane Whale (Taihape) 93, Craig Clare (Border) 67, Gabriel Hakaraia (Taihape) 45, Ethan Robinson (Kaierau) 41, Brook Tremayne (Ngamat) 38, Rangi Kui (Marist) 36. Tyler Rogers-Holden (Taihape) 35, Josaia Bogileka (Ngamat) 30, Roman Tutauha and Tiari Mumby (Taihape) 25. Brooklyn Herewini (Kaierau) 24, Jack O'Leary (Marist). Alekesio Vakarorogo and Ross McDonald (Border), Jim Seruwalu and Peceli Malanicagi (Ngamat) 20.

Goal-kicking — Dane Whale 78 pts, Craig Clare 52, Brook Tremayne 38, Rangi Kui 31, Ethan Robinson 26, Brooklyn Herewini 24.

Individual tries — Gabriel Hakaraia 9, Tyler Rogers-Holden 7, Josaia Bogileka 6, Roman Tutauha and Tiari Mumbv 5, Jack O'Leary, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Ross McDonald, Jim Seruwalu and Peceli Malanicagi 4, Dale and Ben Whale (Taihape), Craig Clare, Semi Voesese and Tom Symes (Border), Joeli Rauca and Epeli Delasau (Ngamat), Ethan Robinson, Tai Pulemagafa and Joe Edwards (Kaierau) and Ioane Hough-Aki (Marist) 3.