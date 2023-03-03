All are welcome to attend Mangaweka Day on Saturday, March 4 at the museum and fire station. Photo / Bevan Conley

On the first weekend in March every year, a pilgrimage takes place to the small Rangitīkei town of Mangaweka.

Former residents and descendants of the town’s early families make their way back to the small settlement on SH1 to catch up with old friends and relatives and visit the local attractions including the restored Mangaweka Bridge which was reopened in May 2022.

Organised by members of the Mangaweka Heritage Trust, the annual day is always well-attended and people travel from all over Aotearoa to reconnect with a place still dear to their hearts.

Trust president Alison Dorrian said the annual event had been running for over 30 years.

“We started it after a discussion about funerals and some of us were aware that they seemed to be the only occasions for people coming together,” she said.

“Mangaweka Day was started as an event that would bring people together to share memories and good old yarns. One year we had a visitor who came all the way from Canada. He still has family here and he attended with his brothers and sisters.”

Dorrian said there is always good attendance and the last couple of years had been good despite Covid-19 disruptions.

Mangaweka became a stop on the North Island Main Trunk Railway line in 1902 and passenger services continued until the early 1970s. The state highway went through in the 1980s bypassing the main street of Broadway which looks much as it did over a century ago.

Dorrian said the weather forecast wasn’t great so the fire station on Broadway would be available but visitors are encouraged to bring their sun hats and folding chairs to sit outside on the museum grounds if the weather allows.

Trust treasurer Margaret Noble said Mangaweka had experienced some wet weather events over the summer with flash flooding on SH1 in January and recent flooding at the camping grounds.

“We are making sure there is a wet weather alternative for Mangaweka Day but we’re optimistic that we’ll get a bit of sunshine,” she said.

“I’m sure it will be a good day whatever happens and everyone is welcome.”

The museum is housed in the former railway station building relocated to a patch of land beside SH1 opposite the Yellow Church Gallery and will be open for visitors to browse. The gathering begins at 10am at the fire station and there will be tea and coffee available all day.























