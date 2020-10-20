Jim Parnell, editor of the Whanganui River Annual. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

All for the love of a river

By Paul Brooks

For the past seven years, Jim Parnell has been editor and contributor to the Whanganui River Annual, the magazine of the Friends of the Whanganui River.

The glossy magazine was recognised with an Award for Outstanding Contribution by the Whanganui Heritage Trust at its recent presentation evening.

Friends of the Whanganui River president Alan Donald says much of the credit must go to Jim Parnell.

"Not only has Jim got a brilliant knack of ferreting out fascinating stories about the river, past and present, but he also edits. Takes and sources photographs and artworks, lays it out and oversees its production.

"It's a terrific achievement and a wonderful testament to Jim's energy and commitment."

Jim is 88, with the energy and outlook of a man much younger. Mind you, he still kayaks the river almost every year, as he has done since 1950.

Jim was born in Whanganui in 1932 and stayed here until 1951 when he went to Wellington to work as an engineer with the Post Office.

In Wellington he met and married Ann.

"I used to say I was third on the list," says Ann. "First Scouting, then the Whanganui River, then me. Now it's just the river then me."

"Then, after 38 years I became redundant," Jim says. "So I took early retirement."

That led to a brief interlude helping a friend repair Rover cars, but he has been busy doing other things, like the years spent with the South Island Organ Company repairing pipe organs.

Or his 40-year stint as the NZ Scout Association's organiser for the Scout Jamborees on the Air, where Scouts all around the world make contact with each other on one particular day of the year from amateur radio stations, which has since extended to the internet.

"Because of that appointment, I went to several World Scout Jamborees to assist with radio-based activities, and also to meetings with my European counterparts who had regular conferences."

Scouting remained a large part of his life until about 10 years ago.

Seven years ago, Jim and Ann came to Whanganui to live.

Before that, on a trip up the river, he met Arthur Bates at the Mangapurua Landing.

Through Arthur, he learned about the Friends of the Whanganui River and in 2001 he started writing stories for the magazine.

Jim's stories haven't always been deadly serious, like the one about employing submersible bulldozers to remove the bar and allow cruise ships into Castlecliff wharf.

"It was inspired by Lewis Carroll's 'Walrus and the Carpenter'," says Jim. He sent it to the Chronicle but withdrew it before publication.

Jim was offered editorship of the Annual before but it would wait until Jim and Ann got to Whanganui.

The Whanganui River Annual is a professionally produced glossy magazine of about 64 pages, filled with stories about the river and people associated with it.

Stories come from everywhere, with contributors spread far and wide.

"I wanted something that would look good, which could stand alongside the Listener and other magazines."

Friends of the Whanganui River receive a copy as part of their subscription.

Jim's knowledge of the river comes from his love of it, and the fact he canoes from Taumarunui to Pipiriki every year.

"We take nine days and take it easy."

His river trips until about 1975 were mainly with the Scouts. He still does it for no other reason than he likes canoeing down the river. Over the years he has accumulated experiences, stories and lots of photos, some of which have been used in the Annual.

The magazine has been published for 30 years, since the Friends of the Whanganui River was founded.

"I give credit to David Scouller who kept it going for so long."

Jim feels there is still plenty of material to be found, and he still loves the job.

"In Wellington, for about 10 years, I edited a newsletter for an amateur radio group."

He still has his ham radio licence, but he was involved more on the technical side than being a talker on the air.

"I used to write technical articles, which is where I learned to be precise."

Under Jim's editorship, and as long as he keeps good health, the Whanganui River Annual has a strong future.