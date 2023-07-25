All Blacks gift bench to Whanganui

Whanganui Rugby patron Arch Roebuck (second from left), All Black Braydon Ennor (third from left) and Whanganui children unveil the commemorative bench. Photo / Michael Gill

All Black Braydon Ennor was in Whanganui on Sunday, July 23, for the unveiling of a special gift from the All Blacks to the community – a sustainably sourced macrocarpa bench given to thank Kiwis for their support, according to a statement from Whanganui District Council.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe and the local rugby community were on hand to receive the gift on behalf of the community and kaumātua John Maihi conducted a karakia to welcome the new arrival, which has been installed alongside the awa opposite Pakaitore.

Whanganui Rugby chairman Jeff Phillips says Whanganui is fortunate to be one of 26 communities selected for a bench.

“Back in April Whanganui Rugby was advised that New Zealand Rugby was looking for locations at the heart of communities,” said Phillips.

“Whanganui Rugby welcomed the idea, but sorting our preferred locations threw up a few challenges for our board and staff. We were mindful that Whanganui Rugby spans four councils – Rangitīkei, South Taranaki, Whanganui, and Ruapehu – all with worthy locations for this bench.

“In the end, we decided on Whanganui city, in honour of the very first recorded game of rugby being played here in 1869, just up the awa in Aramoho,” he said

Phillips acknowledged the mahi of the Whanganui Rugby board and staff, as well as Sport Whanganui, and thanked Whanganui District Council for embracing the concept.

The bench is carved with the te reo Māori inscription “me eke mai” – our bench is your bench – and New Zealand Rugby kaumātua Luke Crawford says the gift carries a special symbolism.

“On the rugby field the bench is the backbone of the team,” he said. “It represents manaaki – the players who sit there have the backs of those on the field.

“Off the field, a bench is a place where people come together, share, and connect.”

A special design, specifically created for All Blacks supporters, is engraved on the gifted bench.

“The design features a manu or bird which takes flight from Aotearoa, just as our teams will perform on the world stage,” Crawford says.

“In the centre of the design, the eyes are formed by two seeds, shaped like rugby balls. As the wings unfurl, they release our potential, uplifting us all. No matter how our flight may take shape, by truly embracing each other we have succeeded already.”



