Toby Caro after his win in the 2km road race, the opening race of the 2023-2024 athletics season.

COMMENT

Tuesday’s 2km road race opened the 2023 Athletics season at a windy Cooks Gardens with Toby Caro crossing the line in just a smidgeon over his tempo target time of six minutes.

Whanganui Collegiate teammate Oliver Jones was second (6:11.51). Jones will be running in the Auckland Half Marathon at the end of the month and Tuesday’s run followed a right on target 10km at the weekend with a double 5km parkrun in Palmerston North.

Sally Gibbs was the first woman home on Tuesday (7:19.6) in a race that had four members of the McGregor family competing in the seventeen-strong field.

The C programme early in a season is often used by athletes as a quality training session. Caro backed up his road performance 15 minutes later with a solid second place in the 600m less than two-tenths of a second behind his team captain and training partner Daniel Sinclair.

Sinclair had only a five-minute recovery between his 300m and 600m. He set a pleasing personal best in the former (39.17) and was only a second shy of his 600m target of 90 seconds.

Paige Cromarty was the season’s first sprint winner in the 300m and although struggling into the strong home straight headwind should be relatively pleased with her 45.87 - there is better to come.

Just over half a second separated the next three home; Pascale Bowie, Greta Darke, and Grace Fannin with officials pleased that the photo camera did its work. Visiting Palmerston North Masters sprinter Vanessa Story won the second 300m with a time that would have placed in the blanket finish of the first race.

The men’s 300m saw the aforementioned Sinclair hotly challenged by his cousin James Hercus with only two one-hundredths of a second separating the two, while Filipe Bayly and Story were the winners in the 150m (19.17 and 22.35 respectively).

The athletics programme was condensed to 45 minutes to allow the AGM to be held across in the Jubilee Room at the Grand Hotel at 8pm resulting in those attending able to attend both in one evening with a resultant attendance comfortably over the required quorum.

The President’s Report highlighted the hugely busy start to 2023 with the Colgate Games, The Pak ‘n Save Cooks Classic, The Sir Peter Snell Mile Challenge, New Zealand Masters Games, Manawatū/Whanganui Championships Day 2 and The Athletics New Zealand Combined Events over a seven-week period which included regular club nights.

These major events although financially beneficial as reported in the financial report did by the nature of the demanding programme prove challenging for the club.

The success of all of the above is a testament to the quality of our volunteer base. Recruitment, retainment, and acknowledgment with greater reward for our volunteers were highlighted as a key target for the incoming committee.

The success of our athletes was highlighted. Two overseas athletes based overseas have retained their membership and both Brad Mathas (resident in Melbourne) and George Beamish (USA) were members of the New Zealand Team at the World Championships in Budapest.

Beamish finished fifth in 3000m Steeplechase (New Zealand’s best-ever track finish) following on from his New Zealand 3000m and 3000m steeplechase records. After the Championships he finished third in both the 5th Avenue Mile and the Diamond League Final over the Steeples to round off a stellar season.

Louise Brabyn represented New Zealand Schools in Brisbane and returned with a bronze medal in the 2000m steeples (under-17) to add to her New Zealand Schools title last December.

Whanganui athletes won a further two New Zealand Schools gold medals from Maggie Jones with three further silver medals and two bronze medals with a further two relay medals (Whanganui High School silver) and Whanganui Collegiate (two bronzes) at the Championships.

At the Athletics New Zealand Championships Whanganui athletes returned with five gold medals and three silver medals with Whanganui athletes running in four medal-winning relay combinations. Jono Maples (400m H) Daniel Sinclair (1500m) Lucas Martin (3000m and 10,000 metre walk) and Maggie Jones (heptathlon) were the gold medal winners.

Martin although at Canterbury University will be club captain. I was returned as President and for one year will also be in the chair. Mike Dwyer stepped aside from that role but will continue as our excellent treasurer.

Richard Drabczynski continues as secretary with Kath Edwards, Gil Barnitt, Russell Sears, Jodie Brunger. Paul Duxfield continuing on the committee with Gary Johnston a welcome addition.

There are challenges ahead but there is a will to meet them including exciting new initiatives which include resourcing the children’s section for an early 2024 start - watch this space.