Alec McNab: Schools take marks for Round the Lake Relay

The 43rd edition of the Round the Lake Relay will be run on Monday. Photo / NZ Herald

I wrote last week’s insight before George Beamish produced New Zealand’s best placing in a World Athletics track event in finishing fifth in the 3000 metres Steeplechase. My taxi was at the door as Beamish finished, the wait was worth ever second.

The feed we received did not really capture Beamish’s finishing sprint. I have seen a clip that shows him coming from a distant eighth at the final water jump, 150m from home, to fifth after a withering final 100m.

His time of eight minutes 13.46 seconds was only a smidgeon below his Oceania and New Zealand record and only a couple of seconds shy of a medal - a timely confirmation of his high potential as he goes into an Olympic year.

New Zealand finished with six top-10 finishes and although no medals were won, this is our best result at the championships.

These results will be tinged with some disappointment and a feeling of what might have been. Margins are tiny at world events, only three one-hundredths of a second separated the three women’s 100m hurdle medal winners.

The global nature is highlighted with 39 countries winning medals from the 196 countries participating. Tom Walsh missed a medal by 7cm, the same margin that Tori Peeters missed making the women’s javelin final by in finishing 13th.

Maddison-Lee Wesche finished seventh in the women’s shot put final but lost sixth place on a countback and was only 18cm shy of the podium.

Jacko Gill finished sixth in the shot and young discus thrower Connor Bell was 10th in his World Championships debut while Zoe Hobbs, in an era of outstanding female sprinters, missed the final by one-hundredth of a second, finishing 10th.

Closer to home, the New Zealand Schools Cross Country Team ran in Canberra on the fast and demanding Stromlo Forest Park circuit. The course was designed by legendary Australian marathon runner Rob de Castella.

The Australians have clearly benefitted from hosting the World Championships in Bathurst in February and especially in the Under-20 grade, with many runners having run in the Australian trials and at the World Championships earlier this year.

George Wylie (Tauranga Boys’ College) and Caleb Wagner (Auckland Grammar School) took the top two respective steps on the podium in the Under-17 grade with Elliot Pugh (Bethlehem College ) taking bronze in the Under-18 category. Toby Caro (Whanganui Collegiate) was 25th after a solid run.

The New Zealand schools team finished second in the combined grades.

In the Under-17 women’s class, the leading New Zealander was Boh Ritchie (St Peter’s Cambridge) seventh and Kate McHardy (Wellington Girls’ College), while the leading Under-18 girl (sixth) - her twin sister Amy (Whanganui Collegiate) was 19th.

In the Under-20 girls the New Zealand girls had an outstanding Team victory headed by Catherine Lund (Otago Girls ) 2nd followed by Sofia Lambreras (Havelock North HS ) sixth, Zara Geddes (St Hilda’s College ) eighth and Lulu Johnson (Mt Maunganui College ) 10th.

In a very strong Under-20 men’s race with many post-school runners competing, Jamie Mora (Auckland Grammar School) was eighth and Daniel Sinclair (Whanganui Collegiate) was 24th.

Sinclair would be a little disappointed with his run finding the 8km course fast and unrelenting. Caro and Sinclair ran in the schools relays two days after the main race to take bronze, while Amy McHardy ran in the gold medal-winning Under-20 combination.

Even closer to home, Monday sees the 43rd edition of the Round the Lake Relay and hopefully the 40th at the iconic venue (three were run at Whanganui Collegiate because of weather).

The Spotless-sponsored event is hosted by Whanganui Collegiate School with Bates Watchmakers sponsoring the fastest senior boys and girl.

The event has again attracted large entries, with 145 teams from 28 schools highlighting the enduring popularity of the relays. Teams come from as far away as New Plymouth, Napier and Wellington.

Hosts Whanganui Collegiate won the senior girls event last year but expect a huge challenge from Wellington Girls’ College, who won the New Zealand three to score and six to score teams event at New Zealand Secondary Schools, the latter by only three points.

Last year’s boys’ winners, Havelock North, return to defend their title but will face strong opposition from hosts Whanganui Collegiate, winners of the Wellington College Relays, while Wellington College, New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Palmerston North Boys’ High School, St Patrick’s Silverstream and Rongotai College will add real spice to the race.

Races start at 1.40pm for Intermediate School and Year 9 Girls. The boy’s race in the same grades starts at 2.25 pm. The senior Girls and Junior Girls start at 3.10 pm, with the senior equivalent at 3.55 pm. The first-leg runners in the final two races compete for the Bates watches.