The incidents occurred at the same premises in April and May. Photo / NZME

Two men have been charged with aggravated robbery and burglary after separate incidents at the same premises in Marton.

Police were called to an alleged aggravated robbery at a commercial property on Broadway about 10pm on May 10.

Detective Sergeant Carey Priest said the alleged offender hid in the ceiling space of the property and confronted the shop employee after they closed and secured the premises.

The offender threatened the employee with a weapon and demanded a large amount of cash before fleeing the area on foot. The employee was not injured.

Following an investigation, police found the same man had allegedly committed a burglary at the same premises in April.