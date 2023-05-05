Digital literacy is one of the many skills being taught at the weekly sessions. Photo / Unsplash

Age is just a number, but positive ageing is a lifestyle choice.

That’s the idea behind a popular Whanganui-based Ageing Friendly programme now in its third year.

The Hakeke St Community Centre and Library (HSCC) and Age Concern Whanganui have partnered to run a programme aimed at showing older members of the community what services they can access as well as what new skills they can learn.

The Ageing Friendly programme began on Thursday and will run over 12 weeks, with weekly sessions taking place at HSCC on Hakeke St. Each week includes a presentation from one of the many agencies or groups in Whanganui offering services that can help educate, connect or otherwise help older residents.

Presentations will cover a wide range of topics, from digital literacy to nutrition and cooking for one. Civil Defence will talk about being prepared for an emergency and the Heart Foundation will discuss heart health. Safe banking advice, as well as how to identify and avoid scams, will be the focus of another presentation in this year’s lineup.

The programme is now in its third year, with each programme proving even more popular than before. People can attend every session or just the ones of particular interest. Registration is an option, but people are welcome just to call in on the day.

The informal, friendly setting has led to new friendships growing out of the group, and organisers say about 90 per cent of past participants have connected to at least one of the agencies featured in some way afterwards.

The details:

What: Ageing Friendly programme

Where: The Hakeke St Community Centre and Library, 65 Hakeke St

When: Thursdays, 1-2pm

More info: Contact 022 689 2459 or email hakekestcommcentre@gmail.com