The rebranding of Ag Challenge to AGC Training better reflects the wider range of programmes it delivers, including the DIY Skills course.

The metamorphosis of one of Whanganui's most popular private training establishments is almost complete.

Ag Challenge has kept itself and the courses it delivers relevant over the 31 years it has been in business, but in today's environment a new name was needed to better reflect what it offered to students and the industries it serves.

From January 1, 2020, the Whanganui-based and owned educational company will be known as AGC Training.

Director of executives Peter Macdonald said times had changed and the company had kept pace with that change.

"The new name better reflects what we do. The AGC [Ag Challenge] still reflects our agricultural focus while training remains our core business."