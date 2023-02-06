Margi Keys has organised a La Fiesta event for women on their own. Photo / Bevan Conley

Margi Keys has organised a La Fiesta event for women on their own. Photo / Bevan Conley

Living alone has its advantages, but it can also be challenging.

La Fiesta 2023 offers support for women who live on their own and want to expand their connections.

Organiser Margi Keys says the afternoon tea at Article Café on Wednesday, February 15 at 2pm is simply an opportunity to meet other women of all ages who live alone.

“You may be newly single or widowed, or you could have been on your own for years,” says Margi. “We’ll share tips and talk about what we need.

“It’s possible that a Women Alone Group will emerge from the gathering. It all depends [on] who turns up and how much energy there is for such a support group.

“If nothing else, I hope to meet someone who wants to go on bike rides and have adventures.”