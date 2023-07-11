Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni at NZ Glassworks, being helped by Philip Stokes in a workshop. Photo / Bevan Conley

Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni got to experience Whanganui’s thriving arts scene first-hand during a visit to the city.

Sepuloni, who is also the Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage, took part in a workshop with Whanganui MP Steph Lewis at Te Whare Tūhua O Te Ao New Zealand Glassworks on Tuesday.

She and Lewis took turns making their own hot glass paperweights under the guidance of glass artist Philip Stokes.

Sepuloni said the workshop was fantastic, as she’d seen glassworking done before but had not experienced it herself.

“It’s a real privilege, actually, to not only come to the New Zealand Glassworks, but have the chance to do one of the workshops,” she said.

The last time she was in Whanganui was when the city was awarded the designation of a Unesco City of Design, the first of its kind in Aotearoa, and her visit on Tuesday further cemented how prominent the creative side of the city was.

“That’s just indicative of the arts and culture history that this city has.”

She expected the cultural scene to continue to grow and offer new experiences to domestic and international travellers, which would benefit the city.

“When you have that point of difference as a city, then that can have really flow-on effects with the economy as well,” she said.

Lewis said Sepuloni was only able to go on a whistle-stop tour of the city last time she was here, so it was great to be able to give her a more detailed showing of the city’s creatives.

As well as her obligations to the arts, she came to the city to work on her ministerial portfolio as the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, so visited staff at the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Work and Income.

Sepuloni said she visited regional Work and Income offices whenever she had the chance and had now been to nearly all of them.

While there, she checked in on how well staff were equipped to help the community.

“So employment, how is that going? What are they saying in terms of the job market and matching our clients? Hardship, what are they seeing there? What are they seeing with community experience? Also housing, are there any issues I need to be aware of?

“It’s just an opportunity for me, as minister, to check in with those that are at the frontline about what the is reality for people on the ground,” she said.

Much like other regions across the country, the primary concern for residents in Whanganui was the cost of living and inflation jacking up the price of essential items like food.

Sepuloni said her visits to MSD and Work and Income were crucial to gauge what day-to-day life was like for low-income earners in the region.

“When I go check in with MSD offices and Work and Income here, I’ll be asking what they’re seeing in terms of hardship and support they’re providing to the community as well.”

She said Budget 2023 had included measures to reduce the stress of the crisis in ways which would also not further drive up inflation.

The Reserve Bank had classed measures the Government had taken as disinflationary, including cheaper or free public transport, the cutting of the $5 prescription fee and reductions in cost for early childhood education.

While in the city, she also did work around employment upskilling and training and checked in on local employment programmes, including Whanganui District Employment Training Trust, 100% Sweet and the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.