ACC has expanded Te Ara Tūhono into the Manawatū-Whanganui region to advise whānau who may need assistance to navigate the ACC scheme.

The Kaupapa Māori navigation service, Te Ara Tūhono - “The connecting path” - is expanding into the Whanganui area after success in other parts of New Zealand.

Te Ara Tūhono offers accessible and local advice to whānau who may need extra assistance to navigate the ACC scheme.

The service has supported more than 3700 Māori clients since its introduction in July 2023. This year it has doubled the programme, with 15 new service providers.

In Whanganui, technically correct advice will be accessible, in a culturally appropriate way, through iwi health and social services provider Te Oranganui on Wicksteed St.

Clients can connect directly with a Te Ara Tūhono provider for free, independent support.