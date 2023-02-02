Newly graduated police constable Callum Downes will be stationed in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

A desire to help people was the main driver for Whanganui’s newest police constable to take up work in the city.

Constable Callum Downes was one of 54 new constables to graduate from their initial training course as part of Royal New Zealand Police College wing 362 on Thursday.

“I’ve always had an inkling to help people and I feel like this job will be the best way to scratch that itch,” he said.

Getting the chance to help people was also his favourite part of police work.

“You get enjoyment out of seeing people on their worst day and hopefully making it better.”

He said he chose to be stationed in Whanganui because he lived in the Whanganui area before going through his training and having a family connection, with his uncle working at the Whanganui Police Station.

After completing one month of training, Downes will be out on the front lines around town with his fellow constables.

He starts work in Whanganui on February 13.



