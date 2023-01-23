Sarah Narine on the steps of Space Studio and Gallery in St Hill St. Photo / Whanganui & Partners

It’s a new year and the start of another 12 months of busyness at Space Studio and Gallery, and proprietor and curator Sarah Narine is excited to get people back through the doors.

Space launches its 2023 Exhibitions and Events Programme on Wednesday, February 1, at 5.30pm. The event features solo exhibitions by Dan Mills and Sandy de Kock, with also a group exhibition of 23 local artists to celebrate the new year - 2023.

“Just a really nice colourful sampler of local artists,” says Sarah.

The Dan Mills exhibition is titled From Eltham and features “paintings from the last couple of mad years”. Dan made his name here as a street artist and his work decorates much of the city and suburbs. Now resident in Eltham, he still maintains a connection with Whanganui.

Sandy de Kock’s exhibition is called The Depth of Shine and is in the Pop-Up Gallery.

“With the opening of our 2023 programme, we welcome enquiries from artists and the public around use of our new and renovated venue at 18 Saint Hill St,” says Sarah.

She is keen to hear from prospective exhibitors and also people interested in studio spaces, giving workshops, performing gigs or maybe using the building for private functions.

“We’ve also got a La Fiesta programme coming up,” says Sarah, “for which we are bringing our Night Markets back.”

It’s the Make & Marvel Night Market scheduled for Saturday, February 25 from 5.30-8.30pm.

“We welcome the public to come on down (free admission) and enjoy a wide range of art and artisan stalls as well as our exhibitions and studios will be open. If you are a maker - we are still welcoming expressions of interest to be a stall holder and these can be sent to sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz.”

Make & Marvel also has two associated workshops: on Friday, February 24 in the evening, Clay & Wine with Fiona McLeod, and on Saturday, February 25 in the morning, with Palmerston North based Marolyn Krasner learning the magic of Cyanotype photography. Booking for these events is available now via EVENTS on the Space Studio and Gallery website.

“We’re getting some life and energy back,” says Sarah. “That’s the joy of 18 St Hill St. It’s a big building and has scope for lots of things. I’m keen to hear ideas and I want to support people as much as I can with what we’ve got.”

Key links are:

Exhibitions - Space Studio & Gallery (spacestudiogallery.co.nz)

Events - Space Studio & Gallery (spacestudiogallery.co.nz)



