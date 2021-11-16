A Merry Night In Marton making up for cancellation of Market Day

Christmas trees decorated by local schools will be "jazzing up" the corner of Broadway and High Street. Photo / Supplied

The annual 'A Merry Night in Marton' event will still be going ahead this month, although Covid-19 restrictions have put a dampener on some of the festivities.

Stores and cafes in the town remain open until 7pm, with many running specials on the night.

Organiser Lindsey Robinson said the event was originally designed to help promote Marton businesses through a late-night shop, but it had grown to include a tree-decorating competition between schools and kindergartens (The 12 Trees of Christmas), scavenger hunts, performances by school groups, and photos with Santa.

"So many local people do work out of town, so unless you get there on your lunch break a lot of places will be closed by the time you finish.

"There are a lot of great shops doing really amazing things. This is a chance for people to support local."

The 12 trees would be "jazzing up an otherwise gloomy corner" of Broadway and High Street, Robinson said.

All performances have been cancelled.

"Things have been scaled down this year, so it's going back to the basics of supporting those local retailers we have in Marton.

"We went around to all the stores ahead of time and said 'Do you want to do this?', because people have their own fears about Covid and what's out there. But they all said yes, so that was amazing."

This year's Marton Market Day has already been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, but some of the stallholders will have the chance to sell their wares at A Merry Night in Marton instead.

"There are a lot of people who make their own products and goods at home, so we'll be hosting a little night market on the Village Green for those that want to sell them," Robinson said.

A Merry Night In Marton kicks off on November 25.