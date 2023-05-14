$500,000 Heads Rd in Whanganui close to completion

The section of Heads Rd near the Whanganui Hospital has been resurfaced to handle higher traffic volumes.

Six weeks of traffic disruption and a $500,000 price tag are attached to the “extensive repairs” on a section of Whanganui’s Heads Rd.

Whanganui District Council roading transport engineer Chris Thrupp said the pavement on Heads Rd between Liffiton St roundabout and the Whanganui Hospital entrance had come to “the end of its life”.

The work was due to be completed on May 7.

Thrupp said the earthworks and sealing were now complete after six weeks, but the reinstatement of road marking was still needed and was weather-dependent.

“Rain and low temperatures will affect any road marking work,” he said.

Thrupp said the work included excavation of the existing pavement.

“This area was resurfaced 10 years ago and had recently shown extensive cracking and rutting.

“A new, thicker granular pavement layer was put in to meet the loading requirements of higher traffic flows and heavier vehicles.”

Two intersections – the Whanganui Hospital entrance and Carlton Ave – had been resurfaced with asphalt because of higher traffic turning movements, with the other sections resurfaced with chip seal.

Thrupp said traffic management, including reduced speed limits and lane restrictions, was in place throughout the area of roadworks to allow contractors to complete the work safely.

Thrupp said the additional minor work around the traffic island and road marking should be completed by the end of this week.