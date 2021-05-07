5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Happy Mothers Day

FOR MUM

There are plenty of things you could do to mark Mother's Day, but above all else, if you're able to spend some quality time with Mum this Sunday why not do it!

LIVE MUSIC

Electronic musician Paddy Free from Pitch Black will be performing at Porridge Watson. Support from Dub Koala. Saturday 8pm, 30 Drews Ave, R18, $23 including fees. Limited spaces.

NIGHT LIGHTS

Don't miss Lanterns on the Awa, Whanganui's annual festival of East Asia culture. Celebrate light and laughter in the Year of the Ox, with the Moutoa Quay precinct to be decorated for the event. Whanganui River Market, Saturday 5pm-9.30pm, free, bring a rug.

RECITAL

Whanganui Music Society Recital featuring Ingrid Culliford, Win Livesay and others. St Paul's Hall, Cooks St, $5 for non members, Sunday 2pm.

SPORT

So we may not have a dog in this fight, but you want the Chiefs to win, don't you? It all comes down to this, the Crusaders hosting the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final. Sky Sport 1, 7.05pm kickoff.