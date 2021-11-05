5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Whanganui Mega Carnival at Wanganui Racecourse. Photo / NZME

CARNIVAL

Enjoy all the fun of the fair this weekend at the Whanganui Mega Carnival at Wanganui Racecourse. Range of rides. $5 entry, free for under 8s. Free entry during day time sessions (Sat and Sun 11am-4.30pm). Three-hour Super Pass session on Saturday night from 6.30pm.

PARISH FAIR

Get along to the Whanganui Anglicans' fair and popular plant sale at All Saints, Moana St, Whanganui East. There'll be a bouncy castle, cafe, flowers, Christmas gifts, preserves, bric-a-brac and more. Saturday 9am.

MOVIE

The Dry, now on streaming services, stars Eric Bana as a man who returns to his hometown after a grisly murder involving his childhood friends. Old wounds and new are opened as the tension builds to the devastating ending.

Photo / 123rf

PODCAST

Subtitled "It's not for foodies, it's for eaters", this award-winning food-obsessed podcast hosted by Dan Pashman meets chefs, restaurateurs and beyond (you'll find Ayesha Curry, Michelle Zauner and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski amongst its names) in conversations that range from questioning the perks of hot chicken, to why actors never eat in movies and whether a hot dog is a sandwich.

BOOK

Gregg Hurwitz's Orphan X series of novels now runs to six titles with another due soon, all well worth checking out. They follow the story of the Nowhere Man, a highly skilled operative who the helpless can turn to when it seems there is no hope.