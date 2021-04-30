5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Gravelsprint is free for spectators at designated points. Photo / Lewis Gardner

MOTORSPORT

The Fordell Day/Night Gravelsprint runs from 2pm to 10pm on Saturday, May 1 at Matarawa Valley Rd, Fordell. Free for spectators at designated points with a van to ferry people back and forth.

FLOWERS

The Wanganui Chrysanthemum Club and Wanganui Horticultural Society host the Autumn Flower Show. The show is being held at the Whanganui Intermediate School hall in Dublin St and is open for public viewing on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

SPORT

It's derby weekend in the club rugby Premier division with all teams facing their neighbours. Taihape take on Ruapehu, Waverley host Ngamatapouri and Kaierau face Marist. Get along and support your team!

GET HIGH

When's the last time you climbed the Durie Hill War Memorial Tower? The official memorial to the 513 people from the district who died in World War I is 33.5m high and the rock is estimated to be more than 2 million years old. And the view is priceless.

PODCAST

Stolen: The Search for Jermain is a Spotify original podcast streaming now. It's about the disappearance of a young mother in 2018 who was never seen again and goes inside the investigation as police try to solve the mystery.