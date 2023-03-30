The Grassroots Trust Rescue helicopter provides a life-saving transport service. Photo / Supplied

The rescue helicopter for Manawatū-Whanganui and surrounding regions completed 24 life-saving missions in February alone.

Half of those missions were related to rural and farming accidents.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue helicopter carried out a rescue for a woman in her 40s who fell off her quad bike west of Whanganui on February 11.

The woman received serious fracture injuries from the fall and was transported to Whanganui hospital by helicopter to be treated.

Of the 24 missions, seven were motor vehicle accidents.

A 60-year-old man with serious injuries was flown by helicopter to Whanganui hospital for treatment after a car accident.

“In a life and death situation, it is this speed and agility that can make all the difference, with patients able to receive medical treatment whilst en route to a medical facility,” the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter said.

“The rapid response is powered by an expert crew of pilots, paramedics, doctors and flight nurses.”

The helicopter service provides air health and rescues free of charge to the public on a no-fault basis.

The rescue helicopter was deployed to cases in Whanganui, Palmerston North, Raetihi, and Eketahuna.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue helicopter is funded through support from the public and sponsors. To donate to the rescue helicopter visit https://give.rescue.org.nz/.











