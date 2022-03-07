A still from the film, A Raisin in the Sun. Photo / Getty Images

The Whanganui Film Society is screening A Raisin in the Sun on March 14.

The story in a nutshell: A windfall gives hope to a family living in a tiny apartment, but conflict arises over how to spend the money. Stars Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee.

"Lorraine Hansberry's immortal A Raisin in the Sun was the first play by a black woman to be performed on Broadway. Two years later, the production came to the screen, directed by Daniel Petrie.

"The original stars – including Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee – reprise their roles as members of an African American family living in a cramped Chicago apartment, in this deeply resonant tale of dreams deferred … Vividly rendering Hansberry's sharp observations on generational conflict and housing discrimination, Petrie's film captures the high stakes, shifting currents, and varieties of experience within black life in midcentury America."

– Criterion.com

The Details

What: A Raisin in the Sun

When: Monday, March 14 at 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St

Tickets: Free for members. Public admission by donation (suggested $10). My Vaccine Pass is required for entry and wearing a face mask is compulsory.