Whanganui Regional Museum collection assistant Kathy Greensides and the elbow-length gloves that will be on display with the 1930s evening gown. Photo / Karen Hughes

A sparkling evening dress dating from the 1930s will go on display at Whanganui Regional Museum.

Every month, as part of the ongoing Outfit of the Month series, the museum exhibits a special item from its extensive fashion and textiles collection.

The outfit for May is an evening gown made of silver lamé, pleated on both the bodice and the skirt, and accessorised with elbow-length evening gloves.

It was made and worn in the early 1930s by Mary Green Williams, of the well-known Whanganui family of J. Williams Jewellers, situated on Victoria Avenue.

Senior curator Libby Sharpe says the dress is very alluring.

“The fabric changes colour in different lights. At times, it seems more gold than silver.”

To present the gown to the public, Libby Sharpe will host an informal lunchtime talk. The talk is around 15 minutes in length, and members of the public are invited to share their memories and knowledge as well.

The outfit will be on display in the museum throughout the month of May.

The Details:

What: An informal lunchtime talk on the evening gown.

When: Friday, April 28, 12.15pm.

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum.

Other: Free entry. Meet in the atrium. The Whanganui Regional Museum is open free daily from 10am to 4.30pm, excluding Christmas Day and Good Friday.