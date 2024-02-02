Air Whanganui CEO Dean Martin in the new aeromedical hangar. Photo / Bevan Conley

Air Whanganui has invested $1.6 million in an aeromedical hangar that makes it easier to transport patients across the country.

In January, the air ambulance had its highest number of patient transfers on record with 135 patients flown to hospitals around New Zealand.

Pilots at Air Whanganui fly people of all ages to emergency medical care or specialist appointments.

Chief executive Dean Martin said it had been “very busy” in the past year.

This was in part due to Life Flight’s air service being down an aircraft, which meant Air Whanganui had to cover additional flights for patients.

An increase in the volume of transfers to Palmerston North Hospital, and of older people leaving hospital to move into rest homes, had also contributed.

The opening of the purpose-built medical hangar and new council-funded apron makes the flight experience more seamless.

“The phone goes off, the pilots are here, and you’re in the plane and off. I’d hate to see that service go from the region.”

But other cost difficulties loom, such as the price of fuel, which has been impacted by the war in Ukraine, and of aircraft parts, which “are through the roof”.

He said the hospital system made the job of the air ambulance necessary.

“There’s no dedicated surgical team in Whanganui for certain things and those surgeries have to happen outside the city.”

The new facility contains a room where families can wave loved ones off and a special area for pilots’ flight planning.

“It’s about looking after the patient from start to finish.”

Although the business followed a commercial model, it prioritised the community, Martin said.

“The fact of the matter here is we’re not set up to gouge the taxpayer, we’re here to serve the community.”

The Air Whanganui Trust is made up of volunteers who fundraise in the community for medical equipment such as stretchers.

