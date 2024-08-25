When the programme began, only decile one to four schools were able to take part but now the breakfast service has been extended to all New Zealand public schools regardless of equity index - previously the decile system.

KickStart Breakfast programme manager Tracey Putt said the number of breakfast servings could fluctuate from term to term but, on the whole, numbers remained consistent.

Tawhero School acting principal Jacki Boyle said the demand from students had always been there.

The programme began at the school in 2011.

“If you’re not fed or nourished, you can’t learn and that’s why we’ve continued this for so long because we did notice a difference.

“Kids will come in and some will have four or five pieces of toast and cereal.

“They gobble it down.”

The breakfast meal is typically cereal with yoghurt and toast, sometimes with the addition of baked beans. At Tawhero School students are also served in-house lunches and have milk and fruit available throughout the day.

The Ministry of Social Development funds the KickStart Breakfast programme alongside Fonterra and Sanitarium.

Tawhero School volunteer Penny de Jongh has been serving breakfast to kids at the school every morning for 12 years.

She said it was obvious that students were coming in without breakfast.

“I just love the kids and I want them to start the day with a smile and some food in their tummies, and I love the fact they can come to a safe place where it’s always warm and there’s always food ready.”

Some students appeared hungry but others were looking for company.

“Some kids do turn up quite early and I think they just come in for company in the first instance, but there are quite a few who are hungry.

“I think the bottom line is it doesn’t matter what the parents or adults are doing, but if the kids are hungry we can help, and we can start their day right.”

Whanganui Collegiate students help out three days a week.

In the past three years, three more Whanganui schools have joined the breakfast programme.

Boyle said the need was there amongst their students.

“It really sets them up for the day.

“You don’t know what kids have eaten at home, and it’s nice that everybody gets some kai in the morning.”

The current government funding for the KickStart Breakfast programme expires on June 30, 2025, and beyond then it will be determined under Budget 2025.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.