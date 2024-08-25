Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

15 years of school breakfast: Demand from hungry students not easing in Whanganui schools

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read
Paihere Mason-Smallman enjoys school breakfast at Tawhero School. Photo / Eva de Jong

Paihere Mason-Smallman enjoys school breakfast at Tawhero School. Photo / Eva de Jong

The provision of free breakfasts in Whanganui has increased to 52 schools with one principal saying students rely on the service.

The KickStart Breakfast programme - which delivers free breakfasts to schools across New Zealand - is celebrating its 15-year anniversary this month.

In 2009, 12 schools in the Whanganui region were receiving breakfasts twice a week.

Now that number has risen to 52 schools in the wider Whanganui region with 80% of public schools now having breakfast served up to five days a week.

Volunteer Penny de Jongh (left) with Whanganui Collegiate students Ivy Hercus and Olive Dickie serving breakfast at Tawhero School. Photo / Eva de Jong
Volunteer Penny de Jongh (left) with Whanganui Collegiate students Ivy Hercus and Olive Dickie serving breakfast at Tawhero School. Photo / Eva de Jong
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When the programme began, only decile one to four schools were able to take part but now the breakfast service has been extended to all New Zealand public schools regardless of equity index - previously the decile system.

KickStart Breakfast programme manager Tracey Putt said the number of breakfast servings could fluctuate from term to term but, on the whole, numbers remained consistent.

Tawhero School acting principal Jacki Boyle said the demand from students had always been there.

The programme began at the school in 2011.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“If you’re not fed or nourished, you can’t learn and that’s why we’ve continued this for so long because we did notice a difference.

“Kids will come in and some will have four or five pieces of toast and cereal.

“They gobble it down.”

The breakfast meal is typically cereal with yoghurt and toast, sometimes with the addition of baked beans. At Tawhero School students are also served in-house lunches and have milk and fruit available throughout the day.

The Ministry of Social Development funds the KickStart Breakfast programme alongside Fonterra and Sanitarium.

Tawhero School volunteer Penny de Jongh has been serving breakfast to kids at the school every morning for 12 years.

She said it was obvious that students were coming in without breakfast.

“I just love the kids and I want them to start the day with a smile and some food in their tummies, and I love the fact they can come to a safe place where it’s always warm and there’s always food ready.”

Some students appeared hungry but others were looking for company.

“Some kids do turn up quite early and I think they just come in for company in the first instance, but there are quite a few who are hungry.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I think the bottom line is it doesn’t matter what the parents or adults are doing, but if the kids are hungry we can help, and we can start their day right.”

Whanganui Collegiate students help out three days a week.

In the past three years, three more Whanganui schools have joined the breakfast programme.

Boyle said the need was there amongst their students.

“It really sets them up for the day.

“You don’t know what kids have eaten at home, and it’s nice that everybody gets some kai in the morning.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The current government funding for the KickStart Breakfast programme expires on June 30, 2025, and beyond then it will be determined under Budget 2025.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle