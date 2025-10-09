“It’s still a really neat old boat. It’s iconic.

“For me, I think it would be easier to turn it into a cafe or an Airbnb.”

She said most of the work required was cosmetic, such as surface rust and replacing railings and wooden panels.

“We’ve still got all the bits and pieces in storage, like the orange life rafts that go on the top, the ropes and the paddle wheels.

“There are a lot of people in Whanganui with a lot of imagination. We are a really artistic community.

“I’m sure there is somebody in the district, or further out, that could make it into something absolutely amazing.”

The 17-metre boat carried passengers on the Whanganui River between Pīpīriki and Taumarunui until 1949, when it sank in a flood.

Twenty years later, she was salvaged and restored by jet boat operator Barree Sproule.

The Otunui then operated on the Waikato River and Lake Ōkataina in Rotorua before catching fire and sinking near Taupō.

She was again restored and used on the Waihou and Wairoa rivers until being put up for auction in 2015.

Jackson said the boat was not in prime shape but it had “seen far worse” and could return to the water if someone was willing to invest time and money.

A Toyota diesel engine, which runs hydraulics for the paddle system, remains on board.

“Obviously, you would have to comply with all the Maritime New Zealand rules, which are constantly changing and updating,” she said.

“It is a riverboat, that’s what it is for. It depends on what you want to spend and what your dreams are for it.”

She said the asking price for the vessel was $30,000 but they were open to all offers.

