Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

118-year-old paddleboat Otunui up for sale in Whanganui but restoration work needed

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Mandy Jackson says most of the work required on the Otunui is cosmetic. Photo / Mike Tweed

Mandy Jackson says most of the work required on the Otunui is cosmetic. Photo / Mike Tweed

A 118-year-old paddleboat is on the market in Whanganui but it is a long way off being river-worthy again.

The Otunui, built in 1907 by Hatrick and Co, is owned by Bridge to Nowhere Lodge operators Mandy Jackson and Joe Adam.

The couple had it delivered from Tauranga to Whanganui’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save