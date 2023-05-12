Horizons Regional Council has opened submissions for a $100,000 grant focusing on freshwater projects that aim to improve water quality. Photo / Supplied

A funding pool of $100,000 is available from Horizons Regional Council to community groups for projects centred on improving water quality.

Councillor Wiremu Te Awe Awe said the funding was previously restricted to specific catchment areas, but this year had been expanded to accept applications from throughout the region.

“Our freshwater team are excited that the fund is available to the whole region for the first time.”

Previously successful applicants ranged from fencing and planting projects to the building of a walkway that encouraged people to interact with a stream or river.

“When working with our communities, we often hear a range of ideas from people who are working with and around our waterways. However, funding is a frequent roadblock which often halts progress.”

Councillor Bruce Gordon said improving freshwater quality was one of Horizons’ priority areas.

“Being able to provide financial aid with a new contestable fund targeted at community groups is a wonderful way to help empower people to get their projects off the ground.”

Projects that focused on predator trapping or slipways that improved the state of the environment in the surrounding area were also funded in previous years.

Funding for the grant opens on Monday, May 15, and closes on Friday, June 30, at 5pm.

To be eligible for funding, projects will need to be completed by June 30.

To learn more about the new Regional Freshwater Community Grant, find details on eligibility criteria and apply, go to Horizons website: https://www.horizons.govt.nz/about-our-region-and-council/grants-and-sponsorship/freshwater-community-grant