The members of the organising committee for the TCOBRFC 100th are (Back row): Daryl Dowman, Bryan Christie, Graeme Howells, Bronnie Wilson, Royce Tunbridge. (Front row): George Tipu, Janice Tipu, Annie Pawson, Blair Whiteman.

The members of the organising committee for the TCOBRFC 100th are (Back row): Daryl Dowman, Bryan Christie, Graeme Howells, Bronnie Wilson, Royce Tunbridge. (Front row): George Tipu, Janice Tipu, Annie Pawson, Blair Whiteman.

The Wanganui Tech Old Boys Rugby Club (TCOBRFC) is having its centenary celebrations on King’s Birthday Weekend this year.

Planning has already started and an organising committee has been formed.

Registrations of interest are invited for a full weekend of festivities.

There will be a get-together at the racecourse on Friday night, followed by the races on Saturday. Organisers have booked a room for centenary-goers, and TCOBRFC will be sponsoring a race. On Saturday night, there will be a gathering at the old clubrooms.

A long lunch and formalities are planned for Sunday.

A website for registrations is accessible via the Wanganui Tech Old Boys Rugby Get Together Facebook page.

The club was formed in 1923, and while it is no longer in existence, the organising committee thought the centenary would be a fitting last hurrah.