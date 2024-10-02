The Bason Botanic Garden three-hole course is just a starter course as opposed to the usual nine- or 18-hole course. The game is free to play (BYO frisbees) and great for any age.

Awaken your inner palaeontologist

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery.

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery is a 90-minute interactive dino experience for all ages.

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery has been touring throughout New Zealand and will be in Whanganui at Springvale Park on October 5, 6, 12 and 13.

The prehistoric experience includes mechanical dinosaurs, an interactive learning centre, face painting and fossil digging. Go see the fearsome T-Rex, the long-necked brachiosaurus and the walking velociraptor. Tickets start at $23.

Slip and slide

Castlecliff Community Sports and Recreation will be hosting its weekly Family Fun Day on October 5.

This event will feature an impressive 50m water slide, sure to be a hit with everyone.

Held at Lundon Park, it’s a fantastic opportunity for families and people of all ages to come together for a fun-filled morning. In addition to the water slide, there will be a variety of games and activities to entertain and engage all attendees, plus a free sausage sizzle. Head along from 9.30am to 12pm.

A day at the lake

Go for a wander around Rotokawau Virginia Lake. The walk takes 25 minutes where visitors can see ducks, swans, flowers, and the twin bridges.

At the lake you can also find the art deco style winter gardens and the free flight aviary.

Then head to the Funky Duck cafe for some treats, or bring your own and have a picnic in one of the many beautiful spots around the lake.

With food, picnic tables, public toilets, and a playground Virginia Lake has all you need for a fun day out.

Mould your pottery skills

McLeod Pottery is offering two school holiday classes. All the material and teaching is provided but the participants are able to use their creativity to design their own piece.

These classes allow your kids to get creative without leaving you with a mess to clean up.

Following the class the pieces will be glazed and fired with the finished product available to pick up within six weeks. The classes on offer are a mug or vase class on October 8, or a plant wall hanger class on October 10. The classes have limited spaces so get in quick.

Teddy bears’ night at the museum

Museum sleepover for teddy bears. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Regional Museum is hosting a teddy bear sleepover on October 9-10.

Kids are invited to drop off their teddies with museum staff on October 9 between 10am-2pm with pickup the same time on October 10.

You will be able to follow the teddy’s adventures through Facebook as museum staff post updates on all the shenanigans.

During pickup you can bring a plate to share with your teddy and their new friends while you hear all the stories from the fun night.

Hunt for the best hot chocolate in Whanganui

Whanganui is home to an extensive number of great local cafes.

Figure out which is the number one spot for a hot choc while the parents can get their caffeine fix.

Shopping locally is also a great way to support the community and hospitality businesses. Take those takeaway drinks for a stroll around the shops or a trip to the playground.

Bushy Park Tarapuruhi. Photo / Supplied

Look out for native birds

Bushy Park Wildlife Sanctuary is 100ha of predator-free land to explore only 25 minutes from Whanganui.

There are number of walks ranging different lengths so you can cater to all abilities.

The sanctuary is also home to the largest known rata tree which stands at 43m tall and the Bushy Park Homestead.

Bushy Park is a great spot to have a picnic and enjoy a day in the sun. The park is free to visit but donations are welcomed to support the conservation efforts and maintenance.

Roll the credits

Over the school holidays Embassy 3 Theatre is back to opening its doors every day. With great new flicks like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, The Wild Robot, and Transformers One there are plenty of kid-friendly options.

A trip to the movies is a great way to entertain the kids for a couple of hours, especially on those days when the weather isn’t being kind. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the big screen.

Gear up for a ride

Dublin St bridge over the Whanganui River. Photo / NZME

Trails around Whanganui’s bridges are well-paved, central and reasonably flat ride perfect for all skill levels of bikers.

Cycling is an easy and low-impact way to get in some fresh air and exercise.

There are a number of different loops you can do. If you are looking for something a little longer or more challenging Whanganui is home to many different cycle tracks with differing scenery, lengths and difficulty.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.