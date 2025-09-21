One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Whanganui East on September 20. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Whanganui East on Saturday.

Police confirmed the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Emergency services responded to the incident just before 10am on September 20.

The vehicle crashed on Anzac Parade at the Aramoho railway bridge.

The road was closed until 1.40pm to allow the Police Serious Crash Unit to investigate.