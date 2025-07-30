Garlic and shallots are also doing well, with shoots emerging. It’s not too late to plant garlic, but the sooner the better. Punnets are available now in garden centres.

If you haven’t tried growing broccoli, now’s a great time. It’s a crop that keeps on giving.

After harvesting the main head, the plant will continue producing shoots for months – mine have lasted more than six months.

Feeding with Ican Organic Vegetable Food really boosts production.

We’re now into the main potato planting season.

Garden centres have a great range of seed potatoes. Once purchased, keep them in a warm indoor spot to sprout before planting out in late August.

Keep mounding soil over the leaves to protect them from frost. You can expect a harvest from late November.

Another excellent crop to plant now is broad beans. They’re nutrient-rich – high in potassium, iron, vitamins A and C, and a great source of fibre and protein.

As a cool-season crop, they’re frost-hardy and germinate in soil as cold as 2C.

Sow seeds from late autumn through winter. They dislike summer heat but are easy to grow and provide a much-needed spring harvest when vegetables are costly.

A general planting guide: allow for 12 plants per person. Broad beans prefer a sunny site but tolerate partial shade.

If you’re planting in rows, orient them north to south for even light. Alternatively, plant in blocks (eg 6x6), but position them at the southern edge of your garden to avoid shading other crops.

You can either sow seeds directly or plant seedlings from the garden centre.

Soaking seeds overnight can speed germination. If your garden soil is too wet and prone to rotting seeds, start them in trays and transplant them later. Sow seeds about 4cm deep.

For row planting, space seeds 15cm apart in rows 70cm apart. Broad beans typically grow waist- to shoulder-high, so staking is essential.

Use stakes at both ends of the row and string lines at 30-40cm height. Add another layer of string at 65-70cm, and a third if needed as plants grow.

Depending on winter severity, plants will be ready for harvest in 13 to 17 weeks.

Later sowings usually catch up to earlier ones.

If you sow now in Whanganui, expect to harvest by mid-October.

You can extend your season by making a second planting later on.

Soil preparation is simple. Weed and clear debris, then work the soil to a fine tilth.

Add compost if needed but avoid high-nitrogen fertilisers, which promote leaf growth at the expense of flowers and beans.

Instead, use sulphate of potash to strengthen plants and improve disease resistance.

Broad beans prefer alkaline soil, so apply garden lime if your soil is acidic.

Ensure seeds and seedlings don’t come in direct contact with fertiliser to avoid burning.

Broad beans are legumes, meaning they enrich the soil by fixing nitrogen from the air.

After harvest, chop the plants and dig them into the soil to boost nitrogen levels – great for follow-on crops like cauliflower, cabbage or corn.

Caring for broad beans is low-effort. They have few pest or disease issues.

Protect young seedlings from slugs and snails with Yates Blitzem or similar bait.

Occasional rust or chocolate spot can be treated with Yates Fungus Fighter or GroSafe Free Flo Copper. For black aphids in spring, try Yates Mavrik or certified organic spray Gro Safe En Spray 99.

Birds may peck at young shoots, so cover new seedlings with bird netting.

Also, good pollination is key for bean production. Encourage bees by planting blue flowers such as lavender, phacelia or borage nearby.

You’ll harvest beans over several weeks, starting with pods at the base of the plant.

Pick them while they’re young and tender for the best taste. They’re great steamed, boiled, or blanched and frozen for later. You can even eat the soft, growing tips – great in salads or stir-fries.

One of the best broad bean varieties to try is Chef’s Best Ican Broad Bean – Mr Green Seed. It produces delicious, green beans that stay vibrant after cooking and are rich in nutrients and dietary fibre.

So why not give broad beans a go? They’re a rewarding, easy crop that enriches your garden while feeding your household.

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre in Whanganui.