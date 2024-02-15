Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

What to plant in February - Gareth Carter

By
7 mins to read
Vegetables from the garden are cucumber, gherkin, courgette and beans.

Vegetables from the garden are cucumber, gherkin, courgette and beans.

OPINION

Gardens are generally dry around the countryside at the moment. However, with March not too far away, autumn and the change of season is within sight.

This change of season is a significant one,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle