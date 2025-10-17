Advertisement
Top flowering perennials to brighten your garden this season - Gareth Carter

Opinion by
Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Hosta Blazing Saddles, one of the range that grows well in full shade or semi-shade.

  • Perennials are long-lasting plants that add seasonal colour and interest to gardens.
  • They complement trees, shrubs, and roses, and many have attractive foliage and flowers for indoor use.
  • Popular perennials include Bidens, Bearded Iris, Delphinium, Lily of the Valley, Osteospermum, Geranium, Pelargonium, Heuchera, and Hosta.

Fill your garden with the joy of perennials

Perennials are flowering plants that last a number of years.

They are often seasonal in nature with a period of high colour and then a time of dormancy or stasis where they may die back to a few sticks but not flowers,

