The best low-maintenance plants for dry gardens – Gareth Carter

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
7 mins to read

Callistemon John Mashlan is a compact, upright bush producing masses of candy floss-pink bottlebrush flowers during spring and summer.

Opinion by Gareth Carter
Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre in Whanganui.
Learn more
  • Gareth Carter suggests planting hardy shrubs and trees now due to recent good moisture.
  • Recommended plants for dry conditions include callistemon, lomandra and coprosma varieties.
  • These plants require low maintenance and provide aesthetic and environmental benefits once established.

With good moisture during the past few weeks it makes it a great time to make new shrub and tree plantings.

It can be a dry enough summer every now and again that a garden comes somewhat unstuck.

If no one tends it and gives it water then losses occur.

