Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

Pansies bring vibrant winter colour to your garden - Gareth Carter

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
6 mins to read

The pansy is more popular than ever before and for many good reasons.

The pansy is more popular than ever before and for many good reasons.

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre in Whanganui.

OPINION

Easter is a good time to make new plantings of trees, shrubs, fruits — anything.

Planting in autumn offers the maximum period available for plantings to establish good root systems before the arrival of summer and the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle