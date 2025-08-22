Magnolias are a great addition to any garden and there are a range of sizes, including some recently released columnar varieties suitable for small courtyards and growing in containers.

Here are some tips for growing one at your place.

Choose your site for planting a magnolia very carefully, as they resent being moved or transplanted once they are established, especially deciduous types.

Carefully select the variety, some grow into quite large trees and require ample space to make a great display.

Avoid overcrowding them in your garden, and do not cultivate the ground under them, as their fleshy roots are often near the surface and should not be disturbed.

Plant them in a full sun position, sheltered from strong winds and where the roots can be kept cool.

They enjoy moist, rich, free-draining soils just slightly acid (ph 6.5) with plenty of organic matter added such as peat moss, well-rotted animal manure, organic compost or leaf mould.

Always plant new trees from the garden centre at the same soil level as they were in their pot and stake securely.

They do not enjoy the soil being excessively compacted, so don’t firm excessively around the tree.

Mulching routinely insulates the shallow roots from direct sun and helps to retain moisture.

Water frequently (without drowning) the roots as necessary while plants are getting established and during dry periods.

A top-dressing with an acid fertiliser such as that suitable for camellia, rhododendron and azaleas or sheep pellets after planting and then in the spring once per year will maintain healthy growth.

Note that these plants are acid lovers so never apply garden lime to where they are growing.

Magnolias are rarely affected by pests and diseases. Any problems are usually due to unsuitable soil conditions or deficiencies.

Pruning, if necessary, is best done after flowering only to reduce size and remove damaged branches.

As a general rule, the flowering of a magnolia will improve as the tree ages with flower size, colour depth, volume and intensity of blooming developing from strength to strength, especially in the first five to seven years.

The range is extensive, containing many varieties of great horticultural merit, including the star-flowered “stellata” types, a great array of “tulip” flower types and the magnificent evergreen types (which we will save for another article).

There are two top world-acclaimed magnolia breeders in New Zealand, both from Taranaki.

Both have produced numerous notable deciduous varieties. Here are six I want to mention.

Three recent releases from Vance Hooper are Watermelon, Emperor and Summer Magic.

Watermelon

A 2025 new release with limited numbers. It has large reddish-pink cups like sculpted watermelon.

Blooms are sturdy and wind-resistant and are held upright or outward-facing.

Perfect for small or large gardens, it is a compact columnar small tree to 4.5m in 10 years.

Emperor

A 2024 release from Vance Hooper, deep red blooms in abundance from a young age.

The blooms reach an impressive 25cm in diameter and put on a second round of flowers during the summer months.

The tree will reach about 5m high in 10 years with a rounded growth habit.

Summer Magic

A 2021 release is Magnolia Summer Magic. It delivers twice a year with strong, bold pink blooms, flowering in spring and again in the summer.

Described as having elegant narrow, healthy foliage, it is almost willow-like when not in flower.

Remarked as the best summer-flowering magnolia, it grows quite slender and tall – the parent tree at 10 years old is 4m tall and 1.8m wide.

Three new releases from the Jury family are Ruby Tuesday, Dawn Delight and Ab Fab.

Ruby Tuesday

From the family of the famed Magnolia Vulcan, this release boasts large, clear red blooms with early and late blooms maintaining the richness of colour.

Later flowering than Vulcan, it means the flowers get less damage in frost-prone areas. Grows approx 4.5m high x 2.5m wide.

Ab Fab

This is the only white magnolia named and released by the Jurys. Its huge white blooms have a touch of pink at the base.

Grows approx 4.5m high x 2.5m wide.

Dawn Delight

Named as the blooms can look purple or rich pink depending on the light, their colour never fully pink or purple, its name aptly describes the shifting colouration of the morning light.

Grows approx 4.5m high x 2.5m wide.

Gareth Carter is general manager of Springvale Garden Centre.