Premium
Opinion
Low hedges and edging plants that work – Gareth Carter

Buxus koreana is an excellent small hedge that does not suffer the blight that afflicts the more common box.

  • Hedges enhance garden aesthetics, providing privacy, wind protection and defining borders.
  • They offer practical benefits, like sheltering plants, adding colour and attracting wildlife.
  • Options include flowering, evergreen and edible hedges, with varieties like Liriope, Carex and Buxus koreana.

Hedges and edges often play an important aesthetic role in garden design.

A well-placed hedge can draw the eye along a path, define a border or provide a backdrop that allows feature plants to shine.

In some cases, the hedge itself becomes the feature. Hedges can play an important role

