There are many subtropical plants such as banana, passionfruit, avocado, tamarillo, cape gooseberry which will all grow well in sheltered frost-free pockets of home gardens.

It is the ideal time to plant these as they will be established and be of some size by the time the cooler temperatures arrive in June next year.

It is also a good time to plant other hardy fruit trees including; apples, apricots, nectarines, plums, pears, peaches, plumcot and citrus.

There are also nut trees too; almonds, hazelnuts, macadamias, walnuts can all be planted now too.

Citrus grow well in mild and temperate climates. Popular types include lemons, mandarins, oranges, tangelos, grapefruit, limes, lemonade and finger limes.

There are also less common fruit such as limequat and tangor, a cross between mandarin and orange.

These trees are productive and attractive, with fragrant white flowers in spring and summer, and colourful fruit through autumn and winter.

They can be planted in the garden or grown in pots.

Most citrus are subtropical plants and tolerate temperatures down to about -2C.

They are fairly slow growing, taking 15 to 20 years to reach 4 to 5 metres. In sheltered, warm locations they will establish and mature more quickly.

Citrus often flower and set fruit when young, but small trees struggle to ripen the fruit without slowing their own growth.

Removing the flowers and fruit for the first two or three years helps the plant build a strong framework of branches.

Later, if a tree sets too much fruit for its size, thinning about one third of the crop will avoid biennial bearing.

This is when a tree produces a heavy crop one year and very little the next.

Most citrus sold in New Zealand are grafted.

The main rootstock is trifoliata, which is vigorous, frost hardy, and tolerant of heavier soils.

A tree on this rootstock can eventually reach 4m to 5m, but can be kept smaller with trimming or by growing in a pot.

Meyer lemons and Tahitian limes are sometimes grown on their own roots.

They remain much smaller, often around 1.5m, and suit small gardens or containers while still fruiting well.

Citrus are hungry plants that thrive in deep, fertile soil and regular feeding with a specialised citrus fertiliser.

Yellowing leaves are a common sign of magnesium deficiency and can be corrected with Yates liquid magnesium product or Epsom Salts.

Mulching around the base of the tree in early summer helps conserve moisture and hold nutrients where the roots can use them.

Citrus do not need much pruning. Trim only to shape the tree or remove damaged wood.

Heavy pruning reduces fruit production, and pruning between early spring and midsummer increases the risk of attack from borer beetles.

Any cuts made at that time should be sealed with pruning paste. Borer damage shows as small piles of sawdust near holes in stems or the trunk.

These can be treated by injecting a borer control spray directly into the holes. Prevention is easier than cure.

Shoots from below the graft union should be removed as soon as they appear.

These are from the rootstock and will take vigour away from the fruiting part of the tree.

Good fruiting depends on a long, warm summer and consistent watering. When summers are cool, citrus fruit tend to be smaller and crops lighter.

Fruit colour also improves as temperatures cool in autumn and winter, when the skin changes from green to yellow or orange.

Citrus grow well in pots if cared for properly. Use a high-quality potting mix and feed monthly or every two months with a fertiliser made for citrus in containers.

Re-wetting granules help water travel down to the roots and prevent dry patches in the mix.

They improve the effectiveness of watering and fertiliser and are also useful in sandy or compacted garden soil.

With the right care, citrus trees provide years of fresh fruit and fragrance in the garden or on the patio.

Gareth Carter is general manager of Springvale Garden Centre.