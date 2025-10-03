Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

How to grow tamarillo trees at home - Gareth Carter

Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Tamarillo fruit from May through to Christmas.

Tamarillo fruit from May through to Christmas.

  • Tamarillo trees are fast-growing, fruiting in their second year, and thrive in sunny, frost-free areas.
  • They can be propagated from cuttings or seeds and benefit from regular watering and feeding.
  • Passionfruit require a warm, sheltered spot with a climbing frame and are sensitive to wind and frost.

The spring season is rolling along with the arrival of October enabling the planting of more frost-sensitive plants in many areas.

One of my favourite fruits is the tamarillo or tree tomato.

They are always expensive when purchased from the supermarket and only available for a limited time each year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save