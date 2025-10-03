This makes them a great fruit to grow as this can be a time of year when fruit and vegetables can be more expensive to purchase.

The red varieties tend to be tart and a sprinkling of sugar can be needed, while the yellow varieties tend to be sweeter.

Tamarillo plants are fast-growing small trees which will fruit in their second year.

They reach full production capacity around four years from planting.

They are relatively short-lived, fruiting for around seven to 12 years on average, before giving up.

They can be propagated easily in the home garden from cuttings or seed collected from the fruit.

Seed-raised trees tend to grow straight up with a single leader which is best chopped to encourage a lower branching canopy, whereas cutting-grown varieties seem to have a natural tendency to branch lower down.

All tamarillo are self-fertile, so you can plant just one plant, though cross-pollination by having more than one can increase the crop size.

The growth habit is a fast-growing tree with large heart-shaped leaves that are soft and hairy. Size is roughly 3m high x 2m wide.

Some people love them, while others detest them. But tamarillo can be used in a wide range of meal options.

They are most commonly eaten raw where they are cut in half and eaten with a teaspoon, much like a kiwifruit.

Tamarillo are also delicious cooked on toast, made into fruit pies, chutneys, sauces, used on cheesecakes, stewed with apple, added to salad greens and I’m sure there are other uses too.

When planting a tamarillo tree, site selection is important.

The most successful growing situation will be sunny, well-drained, as frost-free as possible and sheltered from the wind.

They are shallow-rooted and benefit from being staked.

Tamarillo can be susceptible to mildew and whitefly which can be controlled by Yates Fungus Fighter and Yates Mavrik. The Mavrik insect spray will also protect against infection from the tomato/potato psylid.

It is beneficial to water well during the dry summer months where the new growth formed is the basis for the fruit production.

Feed tamarillo trees in spring before pruning, a second feed a month after pruning and a third feed in February to aid fruit development.

A good fertiliser to use is Ican Citrus & Fruit Food or Novatec.

The two biggest enemies to watch out for when growing tamarillo are frost and wind.

They grow readily in frost-free pockets and with winter frost protection where frost is heavier.

Where there is frost, tamarillo will be naturally pruned. Where no frost occurs, pruning should be undertaken in spring.

Fruit is formed on new spring growth so a hard prune will help maintain the shape of the plant as well as maximise the fruiting potential for the following year.

On plants that have sustained some frost damage, removal of any dead, damaged or old wood should be done during spring after the danger of further frosts has passed.

Passionfruit

Another subtropical favourite is passionfruit.

They like a similar warm, frost-free growing situation to tamarillos but are a climbing plant.

The most ideal site is a north-facing wall with a climbing frame provided for the tendrils to attach themselves to.

Passionfruit are heavy feeders and benefit from regular applications of fertiliser or sheep pellets. If the soil is poor, the use of organic-based Ican Vegetable Food willhelp to improve soil structure and feed the plant.

They are not wind-hardy so need protection from cold winds, and they do not grow well in salty maritime locations.

While they are relatively frost-tender, they will grow back from the base if burnt lightly from frost.

It is important the vines are well-watered during summer particularly while the plants are young and also in late summer when the fruit is maturing.

Be aware, though, that waterlogging will rot these plants. If you do have heavy soil, plant in a mound to make sure there is good drainage.

So if you would like to add some tropical flavour to your garden and plate, give growing one of these plants a go.

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre.