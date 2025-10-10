Advertisement
How to get your tomatoes thriving this summer - Gareth Carter

Phil Thomsen with a crop of Tomato Flavoursome.

  • Mid-October and Labour Weekend are ideal for planting tomatoes, which thrive in full sun.
  • Rotate crops to avoid soil-borne pests; tomatoes grow well in containers for small spaces.
  • Manage blight and psyllid with appropriate treatments for a healthy, abundant harvest.

Cherry tomatoes in salads, large slices in sandwiches, or wedges with dinner – how do you like your tomatoes?

Many heritage varieties are now readily available and they come in a rainbow of colours: yellow, purple, black, orange, green, striped, and of course, red.

Mid-October and Labour Weekend

