Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Hellebores brighten winter gardens with colourful blooms - Gareth Carter

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Helleborus blooms make excellent cut flowers.

Helleborus blooms make excellent cut flowers.

You may have noticed the days are slowly getting longer.

A quick walk around the garden after work, bundled up in rain gear and warm layers, brings a bit of joy.

Though we’re in the heart of winter, there’s still surprising colour if you know where to look.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save