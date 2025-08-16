Advertisement
Growing your own fruit trees offers long-term savings and nutrition – Gareth Carter

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Planting a fruit tree is a smart long-term investment, Gareth Carter writes. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Gareth CarterLearn more

THE FACTS

  • Growing your own produce can save money and boost self-sufficiency, with many fruit and nut trees offering long-term benefits.
  • Planting in late winter allows trees to establish strong roots before summer, ensuring continuous harvests.
  • A mix of fruiting trees with staggered ripening times provides a year-round supply of homegrown food.

After years of high inflation and rising living costs, there’s never been a better time to grow your own produce.

Planting a fruit tree is a smart long-term investment.

Many varieties, such as avocados, apricots, apples, citrus, cherries, figs, nectarines, peaches, pears and plums, can produce fruit for

