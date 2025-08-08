The good news is, it’s more achievable than ever.

In temperate regions, it’s even possible to harvest fresh fruit every month of the year.

For those in colder areas, although year-round harvesting might be a challenge, it’s still possible to grow and store fruit to enjoy throughout the seasons.

Now is an excellent time to plant fruit trees. Many seasonal varieties are available at garden centres now, often in limited supply.

Take advantage of the moist winter soil and get your fruit trees in the ground.

With the right planning, you’ll be on your way to enjoying fruit throughout the year.

As we approach spring, keep a close eye on stone fruit trees – especially peaches and nectarines.

When the buds begin to swell, it’s time to spray for curly leaf.

Applying Freeflo copper combined with Enspray 99 oil at this stage helps prevent the disease and tackles any lingering insects.

These certified organic sprays are safe for all fruit trees and serve as an effective winter clean-up by removing overwintering insect larvae and fungal spores.

Repeat the treatment two weeks later to maximise its effectiveness.

It’s also time to prepare for brown rot, a common fungal issue that can ruin peaches, nectarines and sometimes apricots and plums just as they ripen.

This problem can’t be fixed once it appears.

To protect your fruit, have Yates Fungus Fighter or the organic spray Botry-Zen on hand.

Spray at full bloom, again at petal fall and once more at shuck fall.

For those without much space, or even without a garden, growing food indoors is a fantastic option.

Microgreens and sprouts are quick, easy and highly nutritious crops that can be grown on a kitchen bench or windowsill.

They’re perfect for renters, apartment dwellers or anyone just getting started with growing their own food.

Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings harvested when they are just a few centimetres tall, before they develop into mature plants.

To grow them, fill a seed tray with seed-raising mix, sprinkle your chosen seeds evenly and cover them with a light layer of mix.

Water well and place the tray in a warm, dark location or cover it with newspaper.

Once the seeds have germinated, move the tray to a bright, warm space and continue to water as needed.

In 10 to 14 days, you’ll be ready to harvest.

Microgreens don’t regrow after harvesting, so the spent tray and roots can be added to your compost.

For easier harvesting, use seed trays filled to the top – this makes it easier to snip the greens just above the soil line.

Fothergill’s offers several convenient microgreen blends, including Flavours of the Orient (mustard, chrysanthemum and coriander), Flavours of Eastern Europe (kale, red cabbage and peas), Flavours of Western Europe (cress, amaranth and peas), and Flavours of the Mediterranean (basil, rocket and sunflower).

You can also experiment with other vegetable seeds. Almost anything can be harvested at the microgreen stage.

Because they grow quickly and require minimal space, microgreens are ideal for kids’ gardening projects or school holiday activities.

As long as there’s good light, they grow well indoors.

Sprouts are another simple and nutritious option for growing indoors.

Unlike microgreens, sprouts are eaten seed and all, including the early root and stem.

They are often considered a superfood thanks to their high concentration of vitamins and minerals.

To grow sprouts, you’ll need seeds specifically labelled for sprouting to ensure they are untreated and safe to eat.

A sprouter is a simple device with multiple trays and a base to catch draining water.

Each tray can be seeded at different times or with different varieties to give a continuous, staggered harvest.

Popular sprout seed varieties include mung bean, alfalfa, hot and spicy mix, stir-fry mix, Asian greens, wheatgrass and snow peas. Sprouts grow quickly and can be harvested in just a few days.

They’re a versatile addition to salads, sandwiches, stir-fries or simply enjoyed as a healthy snack.

Whether you’re planting fruit trees or experimenting with a tray of microgreens on your kitchen bench, there’s something deeply satisfying about growing your own food.

It’s a healthy, hands-on way to connect with what you eat.

Happy gardening.

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre in Whanganui.