Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Getting ready for spring with fruit trees and microgreens – Gareth Carter

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Microgreens and sprouts are quick, easy and highly nutritious crops that can be grown on a kitchen bench or windowsill.

Microgreens and sprouts are quick, easy and highly nutritious crops that can be grown on a kitchen bench or windowsill.

The early daffodils are blooming, magnolias are putting on a show and the claret bell-shaped blossoms of the tūī tree (Prunus campanulata) are beginning to open. It’s a clear sign spring is on the way.

It’s an exciting time for gardeners.

One of the most satisfying parts of gardening

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save