Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

Gardening: Vegetable harvesting time in winter garden - Gareth Carter

By
6 mins to read
Broccoli plants are the garden gift that keeps on giving, writes Gareth Carter.

Broccoli plants are the garden gift that keeps on giving, writes Gareth Carter.

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre in Whanganui.

OPINION

How is your vegetable garden going?

I’ve been out in mine lately harvesting broccoli, cabbage, pak choi and this week the first

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle