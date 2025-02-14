Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

Gardening: Time to harvest your summer bounty

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
7 mins to read

It's time to harvest cucumbers.

It's time to harvest cucumbers.

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre in Whanganui.

OPINION

The summer vegetable garden bounty is a good one for gardeners at the moment as the fruits of one’s labour are ripe for the harvest.

Tomatoes can be continued for a while longer. Regular feeding with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle