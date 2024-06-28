Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

Gardening: Favourite flowering plants for winter cheer — Gareth Carter

By
6 mins to read
Osmanthus Pearly Gates is part of a family of about 30 species, ranging from shrubs to trees, originating from China, writes Gareth Carter.

Osmanthus Pearly Gates is part of a family of about 30 species, ranging from shrubs to trees, originating from China, writes Gareth Carter.

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre in Whanganui.

OPINION

There are plants for every season that offer colour, fragrance or fruit.

To plant a garden for all seasons requires thought and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle