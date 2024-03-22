Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

Gardening: Berries easy to grow in home garden - Gareth Carter

By
5 mins to read
Bird control is essential to ensure a good harvest from a berry crop, writes Gareth Carter.

Bird control is essential to ensure a good harvest from a berry crop, writes Gareth Carter.

OPINION

Escaping to your garden is good for the body, mind and soul. Having fruiting plants growing in your garden to snack on or harvest is incredibly rewarding.

There is much we can grow in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle