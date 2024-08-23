Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

Flowering magnolias signal spring is upon us - Gareth Carter

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
6 mins to read
A Magnolia Strawberry Fields at Maple Glen gardens in Southland.

A Magnolia Strawberry Fields at Maple Glen gardens in Southland.

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre in Whanganui

OPINION

The last few years I have been increasingly taken by the beauty and form of magnolias. Their flowering season is welcomed as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle