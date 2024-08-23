Here are some tips for growing one at your place.

Choose your site for planting a magnolia very carefully, as they resent being moved or transplanted once they are established, especially deciduous types.

Carefully select the variety, some grow into quite large trees and require ample space to make a great display.

Avoid overcrowding them in your garden and do not cultivate ground under them as their fleshy roots are often near the surface and should not be disturbed.

Plant them in a full sun position, sheltered from strong winds and where the roots can be kept cool.

They enjoy moist rich free draining soils just slightly acid (pH 6.5) with plenty of organic matter added such as peat moss, well-rotted animal manure, organic compost or leaf mould.

Always plant new trees from the garden centre at the same soil level as they were in their pot and stake securely. They do not enjoy the soil being excessively compacted so don’t firm excessively around the tree.

Mulching routinely insulates the shallow roots from direct sun and helps to retain moisture. Water frequently (without drowning) the roots as necessary while plants are getting established and during dry periods.

A top dressing with an acid fertiliser such as that suitable for camellias, rhododendrons and azaleas or sheep pellets after planting and then in the spring once per year will maintain healthy growth. Note that these plants are acid lovers so never apply garden lime to where they are growing.

Magnolias are rarely affected by pests and diseases. Any problems are usually due to unsuitable soil conditions or deficiencies. Pruning, if necessary, is best done after flowering only to reduce size and remove damaged branches.

As a general rule, the flowering of a magnolia will improve as the tree ages with flower size, colour depth, volume and intensity of blooming developing from strength to strength, especially in the first 5-7 years.

Magnolia Jane Platt

The range is extensive containing many varieties of great horticultural merit, including the star flowered ‘stellata’ types, a great array of ‘tulip’ flower types and the magnificent evergreen types (which we will save for another article).

Here are some notable deciduous varieties:

Sentry

A 2019 new release with blooms that are tulip-shaped, have a spicy scent and are a rich pink-purple with a white interior. This tree blooms from a young age, and is also hardy and easy to grow.

The unique feature though is its size - in 10 years you can expect Magnolia Sentry to be around 3.5 metres high and only 1 metre wide. Sentry is the first magnolia that can grow in any small garden as its columnar form takes up so little space.

Summer Magic

A 2021 release is Magnolia Summer Magic. It delivers twice a year with strong, bold pink blooms. Flowering in spring and again in the summer. Summer Magic has been bred by Vance Hooper in Taranaki and is described as having elegant narrow healthy foliage and is almost willow-like when it’s not in flower.

These trees have been admired for their foliage alone when not in flower. Magnolia Summer Magic is the best summer flowering magnolia that I’ve seen and can be expected to grow quite slender and tall - the parent tree at 10 years old is 4m tall and 1.8m wide.

Magnolia Strawberry Fields

This is the brightest red cup and saucer-type magnolia flowers I have seen. When I spotted a tree of this blooming (see photo) at Maple Glen gardens in Southland I was struck by the uniqueness of the colour. Known to flower for a long time, it forms an upright columnar tree up to approximately 5m tall.

Genie

Another favourite magnolia that cannot go without mention is Genie. Certainly one out of the bottle, its buds emerge a deep burgundy black opening to a mass of deep, velvety blooms, changing through shades of rich purple and red, developing pink edges. Genie will also produce some flowers during the summer as well as during August and September. This tree can suit small and large garden situations alike only growing 3.5m high by 2m wide with a tight pyramidal growing habit.

It will grow and flower well for many years in a large pot.

Magnolia Vulcan

This Felix Jury-bred hybrid introduced in 1989 is much sought after, producing large deep port wine red flowers up to 25cm across. An early bloomer that can start flowering as early as June some years, it grows approximately 4m high x 3m wide. In areas where there are heavy late frosts the flowers can be damaged. Can take a few years to start blooming.

Magnolia Felix Jury

Bred by Mark Jury to honour his father Felix, this magnificent tree produces huge magenta-pink flowers up to 30cm across during late August and through September. Magnolia Felix Jury has been recognised internationally receiving an Award of Garden Merit from the RHS.

Magnolia Cleopatra

Another recent introduction from Taranaki breeder Vance Hooper. Produces luscious purple blooms from a young age with a good show even on young plants in the garden centre. It will form a pyramidal-shaped tree growing approximately 4m high by 3.5m wide in 10 years. A good feature tree.

Magnolia Stellata Jane Platt

This variety has been marketed as the very best of the pink flowering stellata varieties. It is stunning with gorgeous rich, deep pink flowers in the early spring. Grows approximately 1.5m in 10 years.

Magnolia Stellata Royal Star

Full flowers of white with the slightest hint of pink in cool conditions. Up to 20 tepals per bloom. Flowering during June, July and August. Grows approximately 2.5m in 10 years.

For more gardening information go to www.springvalegardencentre.co.nz.

Gareth Carter is general manager of Springvale Garden Centre