Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Opinion

Best vegetables to plant in early spring and how to prepare your garden – Gareth Carter

Opinion by
Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Cabbage is a reliable crop to plant in early spring, preferring full sun and fertile soil.

Cabbage is a reliable crop to plant in early spring, preferring full sun and fertile soil.

THE FACTS

  • Spring’s arrival prompts caution in planting summer vegetables due to cool night temperatures.
  • Hardy crops like cabbage, kale, and broccoli thrive now; prepare soil thoroughly for success.
  • Pots and glasshouses allow early planting of tomatoes and cucumbers; monitor temperatures closely.

With spring blossoms all around and the sun starting to warm the soil, many of us are eager to plant summer vegetables.

But it is still early and enthusiasm must be balanced with caution.

Night temperatures remain cool and planting too soon can undo hard work.

Fortunately, there

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save