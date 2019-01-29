G R Scown and Don Brash (January 7) opine that Danny Keenan (January 4) is wrong in insisting Governor Hobson did not say the words, "We are one people", that William Colenso attributed to him.

However, G R Scown´s argument is based on his "guessing Colenso still had notes from that occasion" — while Don Brash accepts it may not be true, exclaiming "So what if they weren't", and it is on this nebulous ground his Hobson´s Pledge movement is based. Now he maintains — these (purported) "words reflect the reality of what the Treaty provided".

Don Brash fudges the issue that, "if it´s something, while not actually written in the Treaty, is said to reflect its intent, you are, in reality, stating 'its principle purpose' or, more simply 'its principles'." Here is a case of someone who is on record vehemently denying our Treaty has any "principles" now finding it has.

However, unlike our courts' determinations, his principles are admittedly based on wishful thinking, not what is written.

When Don Brash suggests our TOW is "unique in the world", he appears ignorant of the "First Nation People" of North America. They have a status predicated on treaties made in colonial times, carried over into constitution and domestic law.

We are only "unique" in New Zealand, because we haven't included our treaty in domestic law — nor do we have the constitutional protections of other countries. Perhaps that is because we have people here who wouldn't recognise a principle if they relied on one.

H NORTON

Kaitoke



Home truths

So Steve Baron BA does not like Jim White's home truths. Nor would he have liked mine!

A so-called economic expert who told us in his initial letter the town was short of 5000 houses should know that many would see no change from a billion dollars.

So who funds that, who pays? The market will decree, not he! And what facts has he to back his assertion investors are abandoning town, aside from the present government's tax threats?

TERRY COXON

Whanganui



Extreme weather patterns

I don't understand this global warming phenomenon. Adelaide has recorded its hottest day ever of 46.2 deg, which is 0.1 deg above the 1939 record of 46.1 deg. Does this mean, therefore, that global warming has only increased by 0.1 deg since 1939? What caused high temperatures in the early part of the 20th century when CO2 levels were much lower? How is it then that the science is settled (by consensus)?

It is apparent that global warming has been with us for a while now, as the Arctic Ocean was getting warmer and ice melting in 1922 (Washington Post November 2, 1922).

Is this the same global warming that Al Gore highlighted in 2006 when he proclaimed that the Arctic ice would melt within 10 years?

We had global warming which progressed to climate change and now we have extreme weather events from the heat in Australia to record snow in Europe.

Prime Minister Ardern may well be concerned with climate change for the last 10 years (Chronicle, January 24) but these extreme weather patterns have been present since at least 1922 and will continue to affect us whatever man or woman do.

ROB THOMSON

Parapara



Have say on gardens

We are approaching the 25th anniversary (2020) of the Anzac Day march of 1000 Wanganui residents against the illegal occupation of Moutoa Gardens as confirmed by a later High Court judgment.

Co-governance was granted by the Helen Clark Government around 2000, so I don't want any waffle about consultation. There was none.

The parks have been maintained by we ratepayers without ethnic preference. Co-governance requires equality of funding and certainly no secret deals by local or national government without fulsome consultation with my community as required by law. 2019 is our local body election year, so let's hear the majority views through the Chronicle columns.

Let's not have another "H" debacle.

KEN CRAFAR

Durie Hill



