Water from Waverley's town supply is now safe to drink after an E. coli contamination scare.

South Taranaki District Council issued a precautionary "boil water" notice for the supply on Christmas Day after the possibility of E. coli bacteria contamination was detected during routine testing.

Since then, the council has been testing the water every day and waiting for three consecutive clear test results and certainty that the water is safe to drink.

Yesterday, the council, in consultation with Taranaki District Health Board, lifted the notice, meaning tap water from the town supply is now safe to drink without having to be boiled.

"Since the introduction of the boil water notice on Wednesday, December 25, the town's reservoir has been disinfected, the pipe network flushed, and all test results have come back clear of any potentially harmful organisms.

"Although the boil water notice is being lifted, the council will continue with more regular testing of the supply. The council is also currently reviewing its systems and processes to minimise the likelihood of such an event occurring again."

A council spokeswoman said staff hand-delivered notices to residents yesterday to advise that the water was now safe to drink.